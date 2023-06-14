Head-To-Head Comparison: Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) vs. IFCI International (OTCMKTS:IFCI)

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) and IFCI International (OTCMKTS:IFCI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Twilio and IFCI International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio $3.96 billion 3.10 -$1.26 billion ($7.48) -8.92 IFCI International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IFCI International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twilio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio 2 16 9 0 2.26 IFCI International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Twilio and IFCI International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Twilio currently has a consensus target price of $73.88, indicating a potential upside of 10.69%. Given Twilio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Twilio is more favorable than IFCI International.

Profitability

This table compares Twilio and IFCI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio -34.79% -6.91% -5.80% IFCI International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.7% of Twilio shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Twilio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Twilio beats IFCI International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications. Twilio Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About IFCI International

IFCI International Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company intends to identify organizations that have attained thresholds of members, affiliates, and customers with electronic communication and delivery systems. The company was formerly known as The Connect Corporation and changed its name to IFCI International Corporation in December 2011. IFCI International Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

