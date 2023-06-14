Head-To-Head Contrast: Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) versus GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK)

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) and GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of GlucoTrack shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of GlucoTrack shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Anika Therapeutics and GlucoTrack, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00 GlucoTrack 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Anika Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.90%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than GlucoTrack.

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and GlucoTrack’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $156.24 million 2.58 -$14.86 million ($1.54) -17.75 GlucoTrack N/A N/A -$4.43 million N/A N/A

GlucoTrack has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anika Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlucoTrack has a beta of -1.13, suggesting that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and GlucoTrack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics -14.15% -3.77% -3.08% GlucoTrack N/A -272.80% -160.74%

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats GlucoTrack on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body. It offers therapeutic products which include orthobiologics, dermal, ophthalmic, surgical, ophthalmic and veterinary. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack, Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid. It was designed to help people with diabetes and pre-diabetics obtain glucose level readings without the pain. The company was founded by Avner Gal and David Malka in September 2001 and is headquartered in Rutherford, NJ.

