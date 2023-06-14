Head-To-Head Contrast: Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) and Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) and Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Biosciences of California and Biomerica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California 0 4 4 0 2.50 Biomerica 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential downside of 9.25%. Given Pacific Biosciences of California’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Biosciences of California is more favorable than Biomerica.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Pacific Biosciences of California has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biomerica has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pacific Biosciences of California and Biomerica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California $128.30 million 27.37 -$314.25 million ($1.39) -10.11 Biomerica $18.87 million 1.34 -$4.53 million ($0.54) -2.78

Biomerica has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pacific Biosciences of California. Pacific Biosciences of California is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biomerica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Biosciences of California and Biomerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California -239.32% -47.46% -16.53% Biomerica -74.56% -95.15% -70.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Biomerica shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Biomerica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California beats Biomerica on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases. It also offers binding kits, such as modified DNA polymerase used to bind SMRTbell libraries to the polymerase in preparation for sequencing; and sequencing kits comprise reagents required for on-instrument, real-time sequencing, including the phospholinked nucleotides. The company serves research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; public health labs, hospitals and clinical research institutes, contract research organizations, and academic institutions; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. It markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as through distribution partners in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It has a development and commercialization agreement with Invitae Corporation. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. in 2005. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc., a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations. It primarily sells its products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, and various esoteric tests at the physicians' offices and over-the-counter drugstores, and hospital/clinical laboratories. The company is also developing InFoods, that uses a simple blood sample to identify patient-specific foods which may alleviate irritable bowel syndrome symptoms; Helicobacter pylori test that indicates if a patient is infected with the H. Pylori bacteria. In addition, it develops products to indicate if a person has been infected by COVID-19. Biomerica, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

