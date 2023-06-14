Head to Head Review: Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) versus Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) and Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Halma and Shimano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Halma alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halma N/A N/A N/A Shimano 20.29% 18.15% 16.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Halma and Shimano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halma $2.08 billion N/A $333.80 million N/A N/A Shimano $4.76 billion 3.21 $969.28 million $1.06 15.90

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Shimano has higher revenue and earnings than Halma.

0.0% of Shimano shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Halma has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Shimano has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Halma and Shimano, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halma 0 1 1 0 2.50 Shimano 2 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Shimano beats Halma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halma

(Get Rating)

Halma Plc is a holding company which engages in the development, production and sale of hazard and life protection products. It operates through the following segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Medical, and Environmental and Analysis. The Process Safety segment offers products to protect people and assets at work such as interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; explosion protection and pressure relief systems, and corrosion monitoring products. The Infrastructure Safety segment offers life protection in infrastructure and for save movement such as fire detection systems, smoke detectors, fire suppression, people and vehicle flow solutions, security solutions, and elevator safety products. The Medical segment specializes in devices that assess eye health, assist with eye surgery and primary care applications, critical fluidic components used by medical diagnostic original equipment manufacturers, and laboratories; sensor technologies used in hospitals to track assets and support patient and staff safety. The Environmental and Analysis segment relates to products and technologies for analysis in environmen

About Shimano

(Get Rating)

Shimano, Inc. engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products. The Fishing Tackle segment includes reels, rods, and fishing gears. The Others segment comprises of cold-forged products and rowing equipment. The company was founded by Shozaburo Shimano in February 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.