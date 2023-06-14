Head to Head Survey: Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) versus First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) and First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First BanCorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Civista Bancshares pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First BanCorp. pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First BanCorp. has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First BanCorp. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of First BanCorp. shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of First BanCorp. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civista Bancshares 25.70% 13.63% 1.31% First BanCorp. 29.26% 21.11% 1.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Civista Bancshares and First BanCorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Civista Bancshares and First BanCorp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civista Bancshares $150.33 million 1.77 $39.43 million $2.84 5.95 First BanCorp. $918.39 million 2.53 $305.07 million $1.57 8.23

First BanCorp. has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First BanCorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Civista Bancshares and First BanCorp., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civista Bancshares 0 1 5 0 2.83 First BanCorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $26.83, indicating a potential upside of 58.68%. First BanCorp. has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.29%. Given Civista Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than First BanCorp..

Volatility & Risk

Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First BanCorp. has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First BanCorp. beats Civista Bancshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It offers financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans. The company was founded on February 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Sandusky, OH.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment offers commercial loans, including commercial real estate and construction loans, as well as other products, such as cash management and business management services. The Mortgage Banking segment engages in the origination, sale, and servicing of various residential mortgage loans; acquisition and sale of mortgages in the secondary markets; and purchase of mortgage loans from other local banks and mortgage bankers. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment provides auto loans, finance leases, boat and personal loans, credit card loans, and lines of credit; and interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts and retail certificates of deposit (CDs), as well as insurance agency services. The Treasury and Investments segment offers funding and liquidity management services. The United States Operations segment provides checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as retail CDs; traditional commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans, residential mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, FHLB advances, and brokered CDs; and internet banking, cash management, remote deposit capture, and automated clearing house transactions services. The Virgin Islands Operations segment is involved in consumer, commercial lending, and deposit-taking activities. First BanCorp. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

