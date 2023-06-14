Head to Head Survey: Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) and Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Photronics and Ichor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Photronics $824.55 million 1.79 $118.79 million $1.99 11.84 Ichor $1.21 billion 0.87 $72.80 million $2.23 16.33

Photronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ichor. Photronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ichor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Photronics 14.04% 11.09% 9.04% Ichor 5.34% 14.63% 7.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Photronics and Ichor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

90.4% of Photronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Ichor shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Photronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Ichor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Photronics and Ichor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Photronics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ichor 0 1 5 0 2.83

Photronics currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.95%. Ichor has a consensus price target of $36.43, indicating a potential upside of 0.05%. Given Photronics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Photronics is more favorable than Ichor.

Risk & Volatility

Photronics has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ichor has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc. engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components. The company’s manufacturing facilities are located in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, and Europe. Photronics was founded by Constantine S. Macricostas in 1969 and is headquartered in Brookfield, CT.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

