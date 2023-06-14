Head to Head Survey: ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) and ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rimini Street and ITEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street 0.02% -40.84% 8.26% ITEX N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.5% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. 44.5% of Rimini Street shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of ITEX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Rimini Street has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITEX has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rimini Street and ITEX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $417.26 million 1.01 -$2.48 million N/A N/A ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ITEX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rimini Street.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rimini Street and ITEX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 0 0 0 N/A ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rimini Street presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.31%. Given Rimini Street’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than ITEX.

Summary

Rimini Street beats ITEX on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C. Shay on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About ITEX

ITEX Corp. engages in the operation of cashless business transactions and operates as a marketplace. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

