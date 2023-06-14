Head-To-Head Survey: ProFrac (ACDC) & The Competition

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ProFrac to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ProFrac and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac 3.90% -27.27% 8.04% ProFrac Competitors 4.29% -0.68% 6.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.9% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of ProFrac shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $2.43 billion $91.50 million 5.45 ProFrac Competitors $2.77 billion $219.65 million -3.51

This table compares ProFrac and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ProFrac’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ProFrac. ProFrac is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ProFrac and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 1 3 0 2.75 ProFrac Competitors 225 1197 2153 85 2.57

ProFrac currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.46%. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 46.15%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

ProFrac rivals beat ProFrac on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

