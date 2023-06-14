Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Down to $34.80

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.80, but opened at $34.02. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 430,225 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.66.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $769.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,910,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,317,000 after purchasing an additional 319,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,634,000 after purchasing an additional 86,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,990,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,415,000 after purchasing an additional 284,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,985,000 after purchasing an additional 310,770 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,510,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,751,000 after purchasing an additional 164,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.