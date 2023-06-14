Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.58

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.58 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson High Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

LON:HHI opened at GBX 171.61 ($2.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 171.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 170.85. Henderson High Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 137.25 ($1.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 181 ($2.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £222.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1,905.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

