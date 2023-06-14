Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Anomaly Capital Management LP

Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 82,205 shares during the quarter. Hess makes up about 5.0% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.25% of Hess worth $111,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter worth $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Hess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Hess by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of Hess stock opened at $136.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.48. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $90.34 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hess news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Articles

