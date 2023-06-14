HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.
Separately, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
HEXO Price Performance
HEXO opened at $0.86 on Friday. HEXO has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEXO
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in HEXO during the first quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in HEXO by 571.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 39,095 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 1,230.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 369,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in HEXO by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 89,441 shares in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About HEXO
HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.
