Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,922.50 ($24.06).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.28) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,440 ($18.02) to GBX 1,740 ($21.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,080 ($26.03) to GBX 2,125 ($26.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.27) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.90) to GBX 1,950 ($24.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In related news, insider Douglas Hurt acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,820 ($22.77) per share, with a total value of £27,300 ($34,159.16). Company insiders own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON HIK opened at GBX 1,886 ($23.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2,814.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,915.50 ($23.97). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,821.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,716.76.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

