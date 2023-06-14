Holdings Lp Thrc Purchases 437,156 Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Stock

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 437,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.33 per share, with a total value of $5,390,133.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,286,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,965,368.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings Lp Thrc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 61,843 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $717,378.80.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 222,668 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $2,712,096.24.

On Monday, May 22nd, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 76,911 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $921,393.78.

On Thursday, May 18th, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 329,403 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $3,722,253.90.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 500,000 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $6,035,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACDC opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45.

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:ACDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.50. ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACDC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ProFrac from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ProFrac from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

