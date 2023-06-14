Hong Gan Sells 50,000 Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) insider Hong Gan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 451,273 shares in the company, valued at $861,931.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:SES opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $731.52 million, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. SES AI Co. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $6.42.
SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that SES AI Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on SES. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SES AI from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
