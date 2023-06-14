Hong Gan Sells 50,000 Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) insider Hong Gan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 451,273 shares in the company, valued at $861,931.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SES AI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SES opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $731.52 million, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. SES AI Co. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $6.42.

Get SES AI alerts:

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that SES AI Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SES AI

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SES. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SES AI from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.