Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) is Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Azarias Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,793 shares during the quarter. Hooker Furnishings makes up 5.9% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Azarias Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 3.05% of Hooker Furnishings worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOFT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 26,002 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 73,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 23,347 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 179,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,855,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hooker Furnishings stock opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $22.10.

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is currently -149.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hooker Furnishings in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hooker Furnishings Corp. engages in the design, market, and import of wooden and metal furniture, leather furniture, fabric-upholstered furniture, and outdoor furniture. It operates its business through the following business segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery, and All Other.

