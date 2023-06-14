Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 81.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.16. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $13.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRZN. TheStreet raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 14,170 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Featured Articles

