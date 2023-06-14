HSBC Downgrades VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) to Hold

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.90 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.60. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VNET. StockNews.com raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Nomura cut shares of VNET Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

VNET Group Stock Performance

Shares of VNET opened at $3.31 on Monday. VNET Group has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of -0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VNET Group

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $262.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that VNET Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of VNET Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 202,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in VNET Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,000,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in VNET Group by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 486,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 341,504 shares in the last quarter.

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

