Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 176.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Humana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana stock opened at $512.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $516.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.95. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $418.70 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.72.

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

