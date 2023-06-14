Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Bought by Archon Partners LLC

Archon Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Archon Partners LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.3 %

H opened at $116.67 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.44 and a 200-day moving average of $108.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $139.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 12,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $1,321,940.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,918.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 12,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $1,321,940.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,918.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 9,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total value of $1,037,113.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,574.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,054 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

See Also

