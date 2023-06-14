Ian Mcwalter Acquires 50,000 Shares of Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Stock

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) Director Ian Mcwalter bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,018 shares in the company, valued at $51,211.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peraso Stock Performance

Shares of PRSO opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.06. Peraso Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.69.

Get Peraso alerts:

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 79.07% and a negative net margin of 174.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Peraso Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Peraso by 60.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 112,065 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Peraso during the 4th quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peraso by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 118,700 shares during the period. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on Peraso from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

About Peraso

(Get Rating)

Peraso, Inc engages in the development and sale of semiconductor devices and modules based on its proprietary semiconductor devices and performance of non-recurring engineering, services and licensing of intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Rest of World.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.