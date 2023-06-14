Ian Mcwalter Acquires 50,000 Shares of Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Stock

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) Director Ian Mcwalter bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,018 shares in the company, valued at $51,211.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of PRSO opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.06. Peraso Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.69.
Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 79.07% and a negative net margin of 174.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Peraso Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on Peraso from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.
Peraso, Inc engages in the development and sale of semiconductor devices and modules based on its proprietary semiconductor devices and performance of non-recurring engineering, services and licensing of intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Rest of World.
