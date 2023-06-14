Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) PT Raised to $44.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s previous close.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.53. Ichor has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $225.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $154,677.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.