ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $21.00. The company traded as high as $18.21 and last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 2355261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on ImmunoGen from $9.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 798,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 52,243 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ImmunoGen by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,225,000 after buying an additional 1,569,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ImmunoGen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 135.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen



ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Articles

