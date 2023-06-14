Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $26.69 billion for the quarter.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

