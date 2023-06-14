Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.13. Approximately 78,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 392,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

Several research firms have commented on INBX. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Inhibrx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Inhibrx by 418.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

