Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.13. Approximately 78,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 392,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on INBX. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Inhibrx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Inhibrx Trading Up 8.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx
Inhibrx Company Profile
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inhibrx (INBX)
- Carnival Cruises to a 52-Week High…More Gains on Deck?
- Gambling.com Hits The Jackpot With Breakout, Increasing Revenue
- 3 Beaten Down High-Yield Investors Should Love
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.