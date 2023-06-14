Insider Buying: ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Buys 32,410 Shares of Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 32,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,410.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,219,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CLRO opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. ClearOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 99.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ClearOne from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.88% of ClearOne worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

