Insider Buying: RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Insider Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) insider Julie Southern acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £10,320 ($12,912.91).

RWS Trading Up 1.4 %

RWS stock opened at GBX 257 ($3.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,606.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.43. RWS Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 225.20 ($2.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 417.49 ($5.22). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 257.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 322.60.

Get RWS alerts:

RWS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. RWS’s payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RWS Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RWS shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of RWS from GBX 265 ($3.32) to GBX 260 ($3.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.88) target price on shares of RWS in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

(Get Rating)

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.