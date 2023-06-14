Insider Buying: RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Insider Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) insider Julie Southern acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £10,320 ($12,912.91).
RWS Trading Up 1.4 %
RWS stock opened at GBX 257 ($3.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,606.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.43. RWS Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 225.20 ($2.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 417.49 ($5.22). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 257.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 322.60.
RWS Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. RWS’s payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.
RWS Company Profile
RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.
