Insider Selling: C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) CEO S Dustin Crone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,714.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
S Dustin Crone also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 6th, S Dustin Crone sold 1,000 shares of C&F Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $52,570.00.
C&F Financial Trading Up 0.3 %
C&F Financial stock opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $194.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.27. C&F Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.84.
C&F Financial Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in C&F Financial by 120.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in C&F Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. State Street Corp grew its position in C&F Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in C&F Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in C&F Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About C&F Financial
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C&F Financial (CFFI)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.