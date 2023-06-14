Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $79,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,201,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,134,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Yat Tung Lam sold 143,909 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $2,162,952.27.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $135,000.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.09 and a beta of 1.93. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,191,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

