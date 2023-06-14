Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,478.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Equinix Trading Up 0.4 %

EQIX opened at $756.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $762.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $723.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $705.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.81 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $781.11.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 17.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 74.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Equinix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Equinix by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

