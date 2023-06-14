Insider Selling: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) SVP Sells 1,058 Shares of Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total value of $159,461.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $149.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.03. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $153.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $84.41 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 18.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 20.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 291.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

