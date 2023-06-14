Insider Selling: National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells 5,288 Shares of Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $238,171.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,302,584 shares in the company, valued at $193,788,383.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 16,344 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $757,380.96.

On Monday, June 5th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,200 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $54,132.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 12,255 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $556,254.45.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 3,416 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $154,198.24.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 29,000 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 400 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $18,028.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 900 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $40,509.00.

National Research Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NRC opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. National Research Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $47.60. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.50.

National Research Announces Dividend

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 42.71%. The business had revenue of $36.47 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of National Research by 4,323.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,340,000 after purchasing an additional 952,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Research by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,792 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of National Research by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,316,783,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of National Research by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 22,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

(Get Rating)

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

