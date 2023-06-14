Insider Selling: R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Insider Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMGet Rating) insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $286,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,277.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.39, a PEG ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.84. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $27.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCM. Stephens began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 723.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,819,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $118,475,000 after buying an additional 9,505,900 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $74,350,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $189,073,000 after buying an additional 6,251,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 1,228.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,406,101 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $48,247,000 after buying an additional 4,074,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 190.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,835 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $73,078,000 after buying an additional 3,195,965 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

