Insider Selling: Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Insider Sells 540 Shares of Stock

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $29,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Red River Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of RRBI stock opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.61.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Red River Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Red River Bancshares by 10.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 15,201 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 10.8% in the first quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

