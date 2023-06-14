Insider Selling: Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Sells 7,652 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $89,451.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,847.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Warby Parker Stock Up 2.5 %
NYSE WRBY opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.82.
About Warby Parker
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
