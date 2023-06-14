Insider Selling: Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Sells 7,652 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $89,451.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,847.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Warby Parker Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE WRBY opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Warby Parker

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,169,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,646,000 after acquiring an additional 813,826 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,372,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,649,000 after acquiring an additional 809,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,282,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,943,000 after acquiring an additional 148,508 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,249,000.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

