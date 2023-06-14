InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NSPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of InspireMD from $5.15 to $4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get InspireMD alerts:

InspireMD Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:NSPR opened at $1.85 on Monday. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity at InspireMD

InspireMD ( NYSE:NSPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 349.45% and a negative return on equity of 93.16%.

In other news, Director Paul Stuka purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $285,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,110.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About InspireMD

(Get Rating)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.