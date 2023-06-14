Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $42.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on INTA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Intapp Stock Down 0.7 %

INTA stock opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 0.62. Intapp has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $49.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.54 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $639,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 506,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,583,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $639,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 506,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,583,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,486,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $87,124,787.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,646,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,424,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,335,783 shares of company stock valued at $118,592,095 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

