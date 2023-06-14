Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Barclays

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IAS. Benchmark initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 194.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $19.61.

Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $475,066.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,260.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Integral Ad Science news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $172,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,880,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,200,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $475,066.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,260.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,679,705 shares of company stock worth $175,126,368 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 77.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,907 shares in the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,790,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,250,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 1,880.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 568,221 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.