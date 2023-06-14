Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Ancient Art L.P.

Ancient Art L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group makes up about 15.5% of Ancient Art L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ancient Art L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $73,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 511.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

IBKR stock opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

