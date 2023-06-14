Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives $129.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.89.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.5 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $109.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $113.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.39.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $456,675.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,737.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $1,679,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Stories

