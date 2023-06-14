International Group American Sells 74,750,000 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Stock

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%.

CRBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Corebridge Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Featured Stories

