International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.86 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.70. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) by 187.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

