inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

INTT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of inTEST in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $25.89 on Monday. inTEST has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $27.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.95.

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. inTEST had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that inTEST will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $160,600.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,483.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other inTEST news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $295,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $160,600.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,483.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in inTEST by 489,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 28.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 329.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in inTEST during the first quarter valued at $161,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.

