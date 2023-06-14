Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Raised by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,776 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 15.7% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $40,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,893,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $147.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.80. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

