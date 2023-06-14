Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.51. 1,704,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 4,543,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.09.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,551,000 after purchasing an additional 890,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,456,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,110,000 after buying an additional 379,560 shares during the last quarter. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $76,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after buying an additional 4,925,025 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

