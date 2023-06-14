iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Down 4.3%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.71. 6,320,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 15,151,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC decreased their target price on iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.34.
iQIYI Stock Up 7.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI
iQIYI Company Profile
iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.
Featured Stories
