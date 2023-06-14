IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) – Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of IQVIA in a report released on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.72. The consensus estimate for IQVIA’s current full-year earnings is $9.25 per share.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $215.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.02 and a 200-day moving average of $206.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.