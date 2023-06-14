IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,978,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

IRadimed Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. IRadimed Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $49.82. The company has a market cap of $623.45 million, a PE ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.81.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 million. Research analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in IRadimed by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IRadimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in IRadimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in IRadimed by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in IRadimed by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

