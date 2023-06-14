IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,978,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
IRadimed Trading Up 4.1 %
NASDAQ IRMD opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. IRadimed Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $49.82. The company has a market cap of $623.45 million, a PE ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.81.
IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 million. Research analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRadimed
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
IRadimed Company Profile
IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IRadimed (IRMD)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.