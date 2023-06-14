iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 203.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,078 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1971 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

