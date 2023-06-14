iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Apexium Financial LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 334,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 13.3% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $128,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,910,000 after purchasing an additional 175,871 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,994,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,491,000 after purchasing an additional 90,519 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV opened at $437.31 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $437.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $417.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.35.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
