iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Apexium Financial LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 334,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 13.3% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $128,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,910,000 after purchasing an additional 175,871 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,994,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,491,000 after purchasing an additional 90,519 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $437.31 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $437.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $417.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.